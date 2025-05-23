Movie News

Aaron Taylor-Johnson signs deal with James Bond watchmakers Omega: Is this a sign he’s our next 007?

Posted 3 hours ago
It’s been four years since the release of No Time to Die, and James Bond fans are still waiting to hear who will play the latest incarnation of the secret agent. However, fans seem to think they know who the next Bond will be, and it’s all thanks to Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s recent partnership with Omega. The Swiss watchmaker has supplied watches to the secret agent since Goldeneye, and both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig have served as Omega global ambassadors. Now it’s Taylor-Johnson’s turn.

OMEGA welcomes Aaron Taylor-Johnson to our watchmaking home in Bienne,” read Omega’s post on Instagram. “The actor and Golden Globe winner stepped into our watchmaking home for an exclusive tour, meeting the watchmakers behind our timepieces.” After signing the deal, Taylor-Johnson said, “I have always had an appreciation for timepieces but especially for Omega. Now, after visiting the factory, I am in awe of the skill required to manufacture such a luxurious product.

Taylor-Johnson has long been a favourite to play James Bond — he’s even got the support of Brosnan — and this move is being viewed as a major hint that he will be our next 007.

Whoever takes on the role of James Bond will be the first Bond of a new generation of films being developed at Amazon MGM. Fans were shocked when it was announced that Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli would be stepping away from the franchise after Amazon reportedly paid around $1 billion to take full control.

It was announced earlier this year that Amy Pascal and David Heyman will be steering the ship as the new 007 producers. At the time, Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Film, Courtenay Valenti, provided the following statement: “We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility. Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry. We are honored to be working with them on James Bond’s next chapter and are excited to deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character.

What do you think? Does this partnership between Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Omega mean he’ll be the next James Bond?

