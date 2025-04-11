Pierce Brosnan has his GoldenEye on Aaron Taylor-Johnson for next James Bond

Pierce Brosnan is once again endorsing Aaron Taylor-Johnson to be the one to play James Bond in the next era.

The name’s Taylor-Johnson. Aaron Taylor-Johnson. OK, that might be a bit of a mouthful but the Kraven the Hunter actor is being pushed by former 007 Pierce Brosnan to play the next James Bond. Brosnan has been open about his support for Taylor-Johnson (hey, it’s not like he’ll be returning) but now all eyes are on Amazon MGM Studios after purchasing the franchise rights, this might be just the push the actor needs.

Speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment, Pierce Brosnan said of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “I think he would be very good” as the next James Bond. After noting that he co-starred with him in 2009’s The Greatest (when Taylor-Johnson wasn’t even 20), Brosnan added that his presence stood out in a cast that also featured Susan Sarandon. “This young man came on the set and took the space, filled the space with passion and energy. So yeah, I think if he wished it, wanted it and got it, he would be great.”

So having worked together might give Aaron Taylor-Johnson a bit of an edge for Pierce Brosnan as far as being the next James Bond, but he does have support elsewhere, even if not directly, as it has been reported that a leaked memo from Amazon said that 007 will remain a British male. In fairness, that would put him in direct competition with something like 30 million other people, but he might have an edge over most…

As we know, Amazon MGM Studios has a huge responsibility with the future of the James Bond franchise, with much of their reputation – not to mention around $1 billion of their own money – on the line. And one of the most important decisions will be who the next James Bond will be. And then there’s the matter of the director and the screenwriter and the…

Pierce Brosnan led four Bond films, being the only actor to play the character in the ‘90s and introducing him to the 21st century. Domestically, all four of those movies are in the top 10 highest-grossing James Bond movies ever, with Die Another Day (Brosnan’s farewell) at #5.

What do you think of Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the next James Bond? Does he have what it takes to usher in the next era?