Pierce Brosnan says Aaron Taylor-Johnson has the chops to be James Bond

Not long ago, former James Bond actor George Lazenby, who has had the opportunity to star in a sole outing as the agent in the now-appreciated On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, threw his support behind the all-but-confirmed Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the role. Lazenby was reportedly saying to TMZ that Taylor-Johnson would be able to “handle the stunts and all the ladies who love a man in a tux.” However, he also thinks the reason for the delay in any kind of announcement is because “when he auditioned for the part back in the 1960s, he went through a bunch of different tests and auditions before he won the role.” Though, he still thinks Taylor-Johnson would make a great Bond “as long as they do the character justice.” His advice for the young lad would be “to be true to himself and reinvent the role to fit him.”

Now Pierce Brosnan, who starred in four films as the famous Ian Fleming 007 agent from 1995’s Goldeneye to 2002’s Die Another Day, has weighed in on the rumored successor to the small group of actors. Deadline reports that Brosnan recently appeared on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, where he stated, “I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so.” Brosnan had worked with Taylor-Johnson in the 2009 film The Greatest, and Brosnan refers to that film, “One of the first movies we made, one of our earliest movies, was The Greatest – and he was in it. He was The Greatest in it. It’s a lovely movie with Aaron and Carey Mulligan and Susan Sarandon and myself. So yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow.”