Pierce Brosnan says Aaron Taylor-Johnson has the chops to be James Bond

Not long ago, former James Bond actor George Lazenby, who has had the opportunity to star in a sole outing as the agent in the now-appreciated On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, threw his support behind the all-but-confirmed Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the role. Lazenby was reportedly saying to TMZ that Taylor-Johnson would be able to “handle the stunts and all the ladies who love a man in a tux.” However, he also thinks the reason for the delay in any kind of announcement is because “when he auditioned for the part back in the 1960s, he went through a bunch of different tests and auditions before he won the role.” Though, he still thinks Taylor-Johnson would make a great Bond “as long as they do the character justice.” His advice for the young lad would be “to be true to himself and reinvent the role to fit him.”
Now Pierce Brosnan, who starred in four films as the famous Ian Fleming 007 agent from 1995’s Goldeneye to 2002’s Die Another Day, has weighed in on the rumored successor to the small group of actors. Deadline reports that Brosnan recently appeared on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, where he stated, “I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so.” Brosnan had worked with Taylor-Johnson in the 2009 film The Greatest, and Brosnan refers to that film, “One of the first movies we made, one of our earliest movies, was The Greatest – and he was in it. He was The Greatest in it. It’s a lovely movie with Aaron and Carey Mulligan and Susan Sarandon and myself. So yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow.”
Brosnan would also give his advice to Taylor-Johnson should he officially be named in the part, “Be bold. Go out there, have a great time. Just love it. Just go for it.” Back when Brosnan was promoting Black Adam in 2022, he was asked about his impressions on Daniel Craig’s Bond in an interview since Craig had taken over after his incarnation. “I have the greatest admiration for Daniel Craig and what he did. The physicality he brought to the performance was monumental.” Then, Brosnan shared his personal opinions of Craig’s movies where he implied he wasn’t too impressed with No Time to Die. “I saw the last one, and I saw Skyfall. I love Skyfall. I’m not too sure about the last one. Daniel always gives of his heart. Very courageous, very strong. But…” Brosnan would trail off and not put a cap on that comment.
