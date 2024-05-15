Wolfland: Pierce Brosnan to star in werewolf thriller directed by his son Sean

Sean Brosnan, son of Pierce Brosnan and the late Cassandra Harris, didn’t cast his father in his 2016 feature directorial debut My Father Die (although Pierce was a producer on that film), but he did just cast the former James Bond in a prominent role in his second feature, the werewolf thriller Wolfland . Thanks to Sean, it sounds like we’re going to get see Pierce Brosnan battle a werewolf!

Scripted by Sean Brosnan and Matt D’Elia, Wolfland is described as being an “epic odyssey.” When a young teenager’s sister is viciously attacked and shows signs of a transformation, he leaves his small village in search of a legendary werewolf hunter who can reverse the gruesome curse. When he finds the “legend”, Devlin, slumped against a bar and in no mood for ghost stories, Devlin takes the kid’s money and agrees to hunt down this phantom monster, only to find themselves in a deadly whirlwind of carnage.

The press release that was sent out doesn’t say who Pierce will be playing in the film, but it’s probably safe to assume that he’ll be the one bringing the Devlin character to life, and that sounds like it would be a great role for him.

Sean Brosnan provided the following statement: “ I’m excited to be working with Pierce on a film that aims to redefine the werewolf sub-genre. With the amazing special effects talents at Imaginarium, we’ll craft a werewolf transformation set to rival the iconic scenes from An American Werewolf in London. We’re thrilled about the potential impact of an expanding Wolfland universe. “

Wolfland is being produced by Marcus Warren for Light Sound Frequency and Christian Moore for The Consortium. Imaginarium Studios, which is headed up by Andy Serkis, will be “providing groundbreaking creature design and effects.” The Exchange is executive producing the film, and the company will also be handling worldwide sales at the Cannes Film Market. Filming is expected to take place in the UK later this year.

I was sold on Wolfland as soon as I saw “Pierce Brosnan” and “werewolf” together, so I look forward to seeing how it’s going to turn out. It’s sounding promising already.

Are you interested in Wolfland? Let us know by leaving a comment below.