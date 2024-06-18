The Thursday Murder Club: David Tennant, Naomi Ackie & more cast in Pierce Brosnan mystery

David Tennant, Naomi Ackie, Jonathan Pryce, and more have been cast in The Thursday Murder Club for writer/director Chris Columbus

By
Naomi Ackie

Back in 2020, it was announced that Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker would be following that film up by taking the helm of The Thursday Murder Club, an adaptation of the debut novel by Richard Osman (creator and co-presenter of the BBC quiz show Pointless), for Amblin. Given that Parker’s involvement was announced just days before the pandemic lockdowns, it’s not surprising to hear that iteration of the project didn’t hold together… but The Thursday Murder Club is still moving forward. A couple months ago, word came out that Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye), Helen Mirren (The Queen), and Ben Kingsley (Iron Man 3) were being eyed for lead roles in the film, which is now coming our way from Home Alone and Harry Potter director Chris Columbus. Now Deadline confirms that Brosnan, Mirren, and Kingsley are on board to star in the film alongside Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), David Tennant (Doctor Who), Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Daniel Mays (Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget), and Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Killing Eve).

James Bond fans will probably be quick to point out that Jonathan Pryce played the villain in the Pierce Brosnan Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, so this is a fun reunion for those two. While we’re at it, Brosnan previously shared the screen with Celia Imrie in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and The Love Punch, and Mirren starred in the 1980 film The Long Good Friday, where Brosnan made his big screen debut as “1st Irishman.”

The Thursday Murder Club will tell the story of four septuagenarian friends who live in a retirement community and solve cold cases for fun. When a shady property developer is found dead, the four find themselves in the middle of their first live crime.

The book became popular months before it was ever published, with Amblin beating thirteen other companies to come out the winner in an intense bidding war over the film rights. The Thursday Murder Club then became a New York Times bestseller, spawning three sequels: The Man Who Died TwiceThe Bullet That Missed, and The Last Devil to Die. The fifth book in the series is expected to arrive sometime in 2025. Meanwhile, Amblin is teaming up with Netflix to bring the film adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club into the world. Filming begins later this month.

Have you read The Thursday Murder Club or any of its sequels? Let us know by leaving a comment below, and share your thoughts on the cast that’s being assembled for the movie.

Jonathan Pryce

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , , , ,
icon More Movie News
George Miller has wrapped production on the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, but will Mad Max: The Wasteland ever happen?
Mad Max: The Wasteland – Will It Ever Happen? (Tom Hardy has doubts)
Will Smith has signed on to star in the film Resistor, an adaptation of the Daniel Suarez novel Influx, for Sony
Resistor: Will Smith to star in Influx adaptation for Sony
Director George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hasn't had a great run at the box office, but maybe it will reach more viewers on VOD
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is coming to VOD next week
talk to me, street fighter
Legendary’s Street Fighter reboot has parted ways with the directors of Talk to Me
View All

About the Author

15377 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Pierce Brosnan News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles