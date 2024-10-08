Pierce Brosnan goes AWOL as an elderly soldier aims to be remembered before time runs out in The Last Rifleman trailer

In a fast-moving, ever-evolving world plagued by struggles and sensationalism, it’s easy to forget the sacrifices made by people belonging to an older generation. Many young people have no appreciation for the trauma endured by soldiers of near-forgotten wars. They are too busy stunting for likes and subscribers while desperately craving the approval of strangers who could care less. However, those who fought for freedom remember the deafening bomb blasts, burying friends far too soon, and what the word honor truly represents. In Samuel Goldwyn Films‘s The Last Rifleman trailer, Pierce Brosnan plays a WWII veteran determined to return to Ireland on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, but does he still have what it takes to make the journey?

Terry Loane (Agatha and the Truth of Murder, Mille Inbetween, Just Johnny) directs The Last Rifleman from a screenplay by Kevin Fitzpatrick (The Last Letter). Inspired by a true story, Brosnan plays Artie Crawford, a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland who has just lost his wife. On the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, he decides to escape his care home and embarks on a journey to France to pay his final respects.

Pierce Brosnan (Mrs. Doubtfire, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day) leads The Last Rifleman, which also stars Clémence Poésy, John Amos, Ian McElhinney, and Desmond Eastwood. Katy Jackson and John Leslie produce it from Wee Buns (Zoo). It is co-produced by Jacqueline Kerrin and Dominic Wright from Ripple World Pictures (Never Grow Old). Mark Huffam (The Martian), Kevin Jackson (Zoo), Nick Leese, Eloise Singer (Rare Beasts), and Tommy Curran are executive producing.

“We’re thrilled to bring this heartwarming and poignant story of a war veteran to audiences in the U.S. We’re confident this crowd-pleasing true story will have universal appeal across the whole country.” said SGF president Peter Goldwyn.

The Last Rifleman trailer presents Pierce Brosnan in a truly transformative performance as the near-93-year-old war veteran Private Artie Crawford. Artie’s inspirational journey highlights the fortitude of those who have served, their sense of duty, and their respect for their fallen brethren. The Last Rifleman arrives in theaters, Digital, and On Demand on November 8th.