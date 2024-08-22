Halle Berry says Pierce Brosnan restored her faith in men on Die Another Day

Halle Berry starred alongside Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day, which was the actor’s final outing as the secret agent, and it’s safe to say that Berry is a big fan of her co-star. While speaking with Wired, Berry even said that Brosnan “ restored my faith in men on that movie. “

“ He will always be my Bond, always. I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan, ” Berry said. “ He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan. ” Berry played Jinx Johnson in Die Another Day, an NSA agent who teams up with Bond to take down the villainous Gustav Graves.

Berry added, “ Bond wasn’t on my wishlist, no, to be in one, but I loved the movies always. But having been in one, I feel like I’m a part of cinematic history. Those movies are iconic. They will forever be a part of our history, and I’m really honored to have been a part of one, especially with Pierce. “

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson even pushed for a Jinx spinoff movie, but MGM ultimately wasn’t willing to pony up the $80 million needed to get the project started. “ It was very disappointing, ” said Berry in 2020. “ It was ahead of its time. Nobody was ready to sink that kind of money into a Black female action star. They just weren’t sure of its value. That’s where we were then. “

Berry currently stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in The Union. The action comedy debuted on Netflix last week and follows Mike (Wahlberg), a New Jersey construction worker whose simple life is upended when his long-lost high-school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), shows up to recruit him for a dangerous intelligence mission in Europe. The film easily became Netflix’s most-watched movie of the week with 33.1 million views, but reviews were mixed.