A new trailer for Chris Hemsworth’s Crime 101 thriller reminds you to breathe before the bullets start to fly

The transition from one year to the next often brings chaos, particularly regarding work, family, and holiday-related commitments. As a result, I’ve barely had any time to catch up on movies. Thankfully, hitting the reset button on a new year often brings a restored sense of purpose, and this year I want to watch more movies than last, and I’m craving something that taps into action and thrills. As luck would have it, Amazon MGM Studios hit us with another trailer for Crime 101 over the weekend, and I’m officially excited to see what filmmaker Bart Layton’s latest project brings to the table.

What is Crime 101 about?

Here is the official plot, courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios:

“Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices–and the realization that there’s no turning back.” In addition to Hemsworth, Ruffalo, and Berry, Crime 101’s cast is rounded out by Barry Keoghan, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, Tate Donovan, Monica Barbaro, and Corey Hawkins.

Crime 101 is adapted by Barry Layton and Peter Straughan, with Layton also serving as director. Layton’s most recent film was 2018’s American Animals, while Straughan earned major accolades for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Conclave, the latter of which earned him the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Crime 101 brings the Heat

The latest trailer for Crime 101 presents a slick, action-packed crime thriller featuring a stunning cast, intense intrigue, nail-biting chase sequences, and witty one-liners. Interestingly, Crime 101 is getting compared to Michael Mann’s Heat, which we all know is a stone-cold classic. If Crime 101 brings even half the thrills of Mann’s 1995 cop drama, we’ll be in business.

Crime 101 releases on February 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.