Put the town on alert! Dante’s Peak is coming to 4K Blu-ray

Put the town on alert! The 1997 volcano film Dante’s Peak will be erupting into a new 4K Ultra-High Definition Blu-ray sometime next year. According to Blu-ray.com, the Universal Pictures film will be getting a new physical media release courtesy of Kino Lorber. The film comes from director Roger Donaldson, who is known for films like the Kevin Costner suspense film No Way Out, the Tom Cruise bartender drama Cocktail, and the sci-fi horror Species. Dante’s Peak stars Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton, Jamie Renée Smith, Jeremy Foley, and Elizabeth Hoffman.

The movie is a part of the often-occurring dual release of movies with similar plots, with examples that include Armageddon and Deep Impact, Antz and A Bug’s Life and White House Down and Olympus Has Fallen. Dante’s Peak would be released the same year as the other notable volcano film Volcano. Volcano would star Tommy Lee Jones and sport a more grand premise of a volcano being discovered right in the city of Los Angeles. Dante’s Peak would end up outgrossing Volcano at the worldwide box office.

The description reads,
“Volcanologist Harry Dalton (Pierce Brosnan) and Mayor Rachel Wando (Linda Hamilton), finally convince the unbelieving populace that the big one is about to hit and that they need to evacuate immediately, only to discover her two children have gone up the mountain to get their grandmother. With Earth’s clock racing against them, they must rescue the kids and grandma before the volcano explodes in a fury of flame and ash a million times more powerful than an atomic bomb.”

Not much as been announced by way of special features, but the technical specs read:

Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10+
Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio
TBA

Subtitles
English SDH

Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (2 BD)

Packaging
Slipcover in original pressing

Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
2K Blu-ray: Region A

Source: Blu-ray.com
