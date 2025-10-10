Put the town on alert! Dante’s Peak is erupting onto a 4K Blu-ray this Christmas

Movie News

Put the town on alert! It was previously announced that the 1997 volcano film Dante’s Peak was to be erupting into a new 4K Ultra-High Definition Blu-ray earlier this year, but the release will now be around Christmastime on December 16. Perfect for a stocking-stuffer! According to Blu-ray.com, the Universal Pictures film will be getting a new physical media release courtesy of Kino Lorber. The film comes from director Roger Donaldson, who is known for movies like the Kevin Costner suspense thriller No Way Out, the Tom Cruise bartender drama Cocktail, and the sci-fi horror SpeciesDante’s Peak stars Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton, Jamie Renée Smith, Jeremy Foley, and Elizabeth Hoffman.

The movie is a part of the often-occurring dual release of movies with similar plots, with examples that include Armageddon and Deep ImpactAntz and A Bug’s Life and White House Down and Olympus Has FallenDante’s Peak would be released the same year as the other notable volcano film VolcanoVolcano would star Tommy Lee Jones and sport a more grand premise of a volcano being discovered right in the city of Los Angeles. Dante’s Peak would end up outgrossing Volcano at the worldwide box office.

The description reads,
“Volcanologist Harry Dalton (Pierce Brosnan) and Mayor Rachel Wando (Linda Hamilton), finally convince the unbelieving populace that the big one is about to hit and that they need to evacuate immediately, only to discover her two children have gone up the mountain to get their grandmother. With Earth’s clock racing against them, they must rescue the kids and grandma before the volcano explodes in a fury of flame and ash a million times more powerful than an atomic bomb.”

Special Features:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • Audio Commentary by Director Roger Donaldson and Production Designer Dennis Washington
  • 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
  • Optional English Subtitle

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
  • Audio Commentary by Director Roger Donaldson and Production Designer Dennis Washington
  • Getting Close to the Show: The Making of Dante’s Peak
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Audio
  • Optional English Subtitle

Technical specs:

  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
    HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
    Aspect ratio: 2.39:1
    Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
  • Audio
    English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
    English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 (48kHz, 24-bit)
  • Subtitles
    English SDH
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Two-disc set (1 BD-100, 1 BD-50)
  • Packaging
    Slipcover in original pressing
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free
    2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Source: Blu-ray.com
