Pierce Brosnan returns to espionage for A Spy’s Guide to Survival

The former 007 may have left the spy game, but his new film will bring him out of retirement for the feature debut of Simon Barry.

With all the questions surrounding the next James Bond, Pierce Brosnan has given all of the two cents that he could. He’s dusted off inquiries and given his advice to the possible next actor, straight from his own experience of filling in the tux of the famous Ian Fleming 007 agent. While rumors still run rampant about Aaron Taylor-Johnson being courted for the role, no announcement has been made. However, Brosnan did give his approval of him for the role, saying, “I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so.”

Brosnan himself is set to pick up a new dossier outlining his next mission. According to Deadline, the former MI6 agent has signed on to be in the new romantic thriller A Spy’s Guide to Survival, which comes from Uri Singer’s Passage Pictures. A Spy’s Guide to Survival will be the feature directorial debut of Simon Barry, whose past credits include him being the creator and showrunner on the Netflix fantasy show Warrior Nun as well as the Syfy show Ghost Wars. The plot synopsis, per Deadline, reads, “The film centers around a reclusive, retired spy who is brought out of hiding by his enigmatic new neighbor, digging up both of their secrets in the process.”

Simon Barry will also have the screenplay credit as he wrote the script that is based on a story by his father, Derek Barry. “As a longtime Pierce Brosnan fan, I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside someone I admire for their craft, character and humanity,” the director stated. Uri Singer would add, “Pierce is the perfect fit for this role, and we are so excited to see what he and Simon will do together.”