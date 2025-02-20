Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight says the saga will continue after the movie

After six seasons, Peaky Blinders came to an end in 2022, but we will soon see Cillian Murphy reprise his role as Thomas Shelby in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie. While speaking to BBC Breakfast, creator Steven Knight says that although the movie will provide “ a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story, ” the franchise isn’t over yet.

“ It’s not over, let’s just put it like that, ” Knight said. “ I’m not allowed to announce it… but I’m just saying that the world of Peaky will continue. ” Production wrapped up in December, and Knight teased that what he’s seen so far is fantastic. “ The stuff that I’m watching, the rushes… no-one will be disappointed, ” he said. “ It is quite an incredible thing… I think we’ve got the best British actors all in one place. “

Knight isn’t kidding. In addition to Murphy, the Peaky Blinders movie stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, Barry Keoghan, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo, and more.

We still don’t know all that much about the film, only that Knight has confirmed that it will be set during World War II. He also said, “ I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war. “

Knight penned the screenplay for the movie, with Tom Harper (Heart of Stone) directing. Harper previously helmed the last three episodes of the first season. Knight will co-produce alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason. “ When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive, ” Harper said in his own statement. “ Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix. “

Are you excited to see the Peaky Blinders saga continue? Or should the movie bring it all to an end?