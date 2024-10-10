Stephen Graham has joined the cast of the Peaky Blinders movie

Stephen Graham joined the series in its sixth and final season and now that the feature is currently filming, he will be reuniting with the production.

While details on the Peaky Blinders movie remain pretty secretive, the only information available is some of the featured cast. Deadline has revealed that Stephen Graham is confirmed to be working on the new feature film. Graham played Hayden Stagg in the last season of the show, but he hasn’t revealed what his involvement with the movie entails. Graham says he is “looking forward to seeing the lads again” as he squeezes in this project before playing Bruce Springsteen’s father in the upcoming film, Deliver Me from Nowhere.

The Peaky Blinders movie will bring back the show’s star, Cillian Murphy, who’s hot off his Academy Award win for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Rebecca Ferguson will also be starring opposite Murphy in the movie, along with Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth. The nature of Roth’s, Ferguson’s and Keoghan’s roles have yet to be revealed.

Tom Harper (Heart of Stone) will direct the Peaky Blinders movie for Netflix, marking his return to the franchise. He previously directed the last three episodes of the first season. Series creator Steven Knight has written the screenplay, and production is expected to kick off in Digbeth, England, later this year. Knight is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.

We don’t have plot details at this time, but Knight has confirmed that the story is set during World War II. He has also said, “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.” The movie is said to be a “fitting conclusion” to the TV series, but there “will be other TV shows… that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family.“

Murphy previously provided the following statement: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.“