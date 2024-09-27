Deliver Me From Nowhere: Stephen Graham joins Bruce Springsteen movie as the Boss’ father

Variety has reported that Stephen Graham has joined the cast of Deliver Me From Nowhere, the upcoming Bruce Springsteen movie starring Jeremy Allen White as the Boss.

Graham will play Douglas Frederick “Dutch” Springsteen, Springsteen’s father. The movie will be about “ Bruce Springsteen and the long effort to put together his seminal Nebraska album, which started to take shape as he and the E Street Band were laying down tracks for his massive hit album Born in the USA. ” It will be an adaptation of Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska by Warren Zanes, which was published last year. Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart) will write and direct with production expected to kick off this fall.

In a statement, Scott Cooper said: “ I once read that Nebraska is an album that moves you to the marrow of your bones. I couldn’t agree more. Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work. Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition. Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honor with this film. Warren Zanes’ wonderful telling of this chapter in Bruce’s life is ripe for cinematic adaptation. This film has the potential to be a transformative cinematic experience, offering audiences a window into the soul of Bruce Springsteen and the universal truths that bind us all together. “

Related Young Woman and the Sea Review

In addition to Jeremy Allen White and Stephen Graham, the Bruce Springsteen movie also stars Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan, as well as Odessa Young, who is said to be playing a love interest. Jeremy Strong has also been in talks to play Springsteen’s longtime manager, Jon Landau.