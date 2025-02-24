Stephen Graham’s son holds dark secrets in the new tense trailer for Adolescence

Stephen Graham is a father who never knew what his son might’ve been capable of in the new Netflix crime series.

Raising a child is one of the hardest jobs in the world. And as the world becomes more and more complicated, the advancements in mental health knowledge may give security that people may know why certain minds think the way they do. However, it doesn’t mean that there isn’t an incredible struggle to be had. Enter Stephen Graham‘s new shocking show that explores the unfathomable. Today, Netflix released the trailer for the new crime drama, Adolescence, which stars Graham (Boiling Point, Bodies), Ashley Walters (Top Boy) and Erin Doherty (The Crown).

The four-part limited series, directed by Philip Barantini, is filmed in one unflinching continuous shot, with each episode holding focus on the main characters and the unparalleled drama as it unfolds in real time.

Starring in his first major role for television is Owen Cooper, alongside Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones), Christine Tremarco (The Responder), Mark Stanley (Happy Valley), Jo Hartley (After Life) and newcomer Amélie Pease. The series is produced by Warp Films, Matriarch Productions and Plan B for Netflix.

Adolescence tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school. Stephen Graham takes on the role of Jamie’s father and ‘appropriate adult’, Eddie Miller, while Ashley Walters stars as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe. Erin Doherty joins the cast as Briony Ariston, the clinical psychologist assigned to Jamie’s case.

Adolescence reunites Stephen Graham and Philip Barantini, who previously collaborated on the BAFTA and BIFA nominated feature Boiling Point, critically acclaimed for its one continuous shot. The series is created and written by Graham and multi-award winner Jack Thorne (The Swimmers, Joy). The Executive Producers are Mark Herbert and Emily Feller for Warp Films, Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters for Matriarch Productions, Jack Thorne for One Shoe Films, Philip Barantini for It’s All Made Up Productions, and Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and Nina Wolarsky for Plan B Entertainment. Carina Sposato (Plan B Entertainment) , Peter Balm and Niall Shamma (Warp Films) serve as Co-Executive Producers. The Producer is Jo Johnson.

