F1: Behind-the-scenes video offers sneak peek at Brad Pitt’s groundbreaking racing movie

I can’t say I’m a big racing fan, but even I can admit that the glimpses we’ve seen of Joseph Kosinski’s F1 look quite amazing. If you’d like another look at the upcoming film, a behind-the-scenes video was released at the recent F1 75 Live season launch event at London’s The O2.

“ You can talk about speed, ” Kosinski said, “ but we wanted to make audiences feel it. ” The production used the “ groundbreaking ” camera technology they used on Top Gun: Maverick but “ pushed it even further ” for F1. The racing footage is incredibly thrilling, and even F1 driver Lewis Hamilton (who is a producer on the film) was blown away, saying, “ The F1 movie is as authentic a racing movie has ever been. ” You can check out the entire behind-the-scenes video for F1 above; it’s well worth the watch.

F1 stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver who was forced to retire after a horrible crash in the ’90s. But when his friend (Javier Bardem) asks him to come out of retirement to mentor a young rookie (Damson Idris), he finds himself back in action. “ They’re a last place team, they’re 21-22 on the grid, they’ve never scored a point, ” Pitt said in 2023. “ But they have a young phenom, played by Damson Idris, and they bring me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensue. Tell you what’s amazing about it — there are cameras mounted all over the car — you’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen just the G-forces like this. It’s really, really exciting. ” The film also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, Shea Whigham, and more.

As the film was made in collaboration with Formula One, it features many teams and drivers appearing as themselves, including Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Jr., Lando Norris, and many more.

There have been reports that the budget has ballooned to $300 million, but producer Jerry Bruckheimer disputed that number, saying it’s “ quite a bit lower than what’s been reported ” and that they made a lot back in rebates and sponsorships. “ What people don’t realize is, first of all, we’re shooting in rebate [locations], England has a big rebate, lots of Europe has rebates and so does Abu Dhabi, ” he explained. “ It all lowers the budget. Plus, we’ve raised more money for our car [through sponsorship] than some Formula 1 teams. You take that all into consideration and it really drops that number quite a bit lower than what people would think. “

F1 will hit theaters on June 27th.