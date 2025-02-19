Interview: Stephen Graham and Malachi Kirby discuss their new Steven Knight series A Thousand Blows

Some genres and topics have been stalwarts of film and television for decades. Boxing is one, and period dramas are another. Blending both worlds in a fascinating tale inspired by a true story, A Thousand Blows is the latest series from prolific writer Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders. Using historical figures and their true story, A Thousand Blows fictionalizes the world of Victorian England and the bare-knuckled brawlers at the center of it.

A Thousand Blows follows Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) and Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall), two best friends from Jamaica who travel to London to seek a new and better life. Finding themselves in the violent area of London’s West End, the pair come across Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), the leader of the all-female criminals known as the Forty Elephants. They also meet Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham), the most notorious boxer in London. As they clash in various ways, the series looks at how their fortunes change in the real life-or-death world of 19th-century England.

I spoke with two of the series’ stars about A Thousand Blows. Stephen Graham, who has worked with Steven Knight before and is known for roles in Snatch, Boardwalk Empire, and more, talked about Knight’s unique approach to the series. He also talked about the challenge of getting into boxing shape for the role of Sugar. Malachi Kirby, who starred in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, talked about portraying Hezekiah Moscow and what the world he inhabited was like. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

A Thousand Blows premieres on February 21 on Hulu.