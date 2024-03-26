Bruce Springsteen movie in the works from director Scott Cooper with Jeremy Allen White eyed to star

Isn’t it about time we had a movie about The Boss? Following rumours earlier this year, Deadline reports that Scott Cooper (The Pale Blue Eye) is set to direct a movie about Bruce Springsteen, with Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) reportedly the top choice to star. Negotiations with White haven’t yet begun, but talks are underway with A24 to make the movie.

Titled Deliver Me From Nowhere, the movie will be about “ Bruce Springsteen and the long effort to put together his seminal Nebraska album, which started to take shape as he and the E Street Band were laying down tracks for his massive hit album Born in the USA. ” It will be an adaptation of Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska by Warren Zanes, which was published last year.

Should Jeremy Allen White sign on, it’s expected that he would be available to shoot the movie in New Jersey this fall after he completes work on the fourth season of The Bear. The project will be the first major movie from Scott Stuber since he departed Netflix at the beginning of the year. He has teamed with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson of Gotham Group for the Bruce Springsteen movie. As for Springsteen himself, the report states that he and his manager Jon Landau are “ actively involved ” in the project, which hopefully means that the movie will have access to all the relevant music.

Jeremy Allen White is currently shooting the third season of The Bear, the acclaimed comedy-drama series. The show was quietly renewed for a fourth season earlier this month, which will be shot back-to-back with the third season. As the main stars of the series are in high demand, it made sense for FX to get another season in the can while they have them.

The Bear follows an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother’s sandwich shop. The series has proven to be quite the hit. It took home ten awards at the Emmy ceremonies earlier this year, including Best Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Ayo Edebiri), and more.