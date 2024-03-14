The Bear reportedly renewed for season 4, which will shoot back-to-back with season 3

The Bear has reportedly been renewed for season 4, and will film back-to-back with season 3, which is currently shooting in Chicago.

I hope you haven’t gotten sick of hearing “Yes, chef” yet because there’s another season of The Bear on the way. The third season of the award-winning series is currently shooting in Chicago, but Deadline reports that The Bear has also been renewed for season 4, which will be shot back-to-back with season 3.

Although the renewal isn’t official, it would make sense for FX to want to get another season in the can. The Bears stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri are in high demand, with plenty of other projects on their slate. Ebon Moss-Bachrach is also on the rise, especially after it was confirmed that he would be playing Ben Grimm/The Thing in Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie.

Some have wondered if the season 4 renewal might mark the end of The Bear, as something similar happened with Atlanta, which came to an end after the third and fourth seasons were shot back-to-back. Again, nothing is official, but sources tell Deadline that a fifth season is still a possibility.

Jeremy Allen White stars in The Bear as an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother’s sandwich shop. The series has proven to be quite the hit. It took home ten awards at the Emmy ceremonies earlier this year, including Best Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Ayo Edebiri), and more.

The third season doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but FX chairman John Landgraf revealed last month that it will premiere in June with a binge release. When asked if he could reveal if the new season would have as many high-profile guest stars as it did last season, Landgraf said, “ Unfortunately, I can’t. I was surprised as you were when the Christmas episode came through the door. ” The episode Landgraf spoke of was pretty jam-packed with big names, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Gillian Jacobs, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, and Jon Bernthal all appearing.

As a massive fan of the series, I’m definitely than ready for more of The Bear.