The Bear’s Ebon-Moss Bachrach would really like you to stop calling him “cousin”

Saying “Cousin” has become almost as part of the nature of the restaurant business as calling “Corner!” around a busy bend or insisting you scan a QR code instead of using a physical menu. OK, so not everyone is screaming “Cousin!” behind the scenes, but I have heard people using it as a term of affection – and nod to The Bear – in open kitchens. But whatever you do, don’t take a cue and call the “cousin” himself, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, that.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach recently said that being on The Bear has caused him to be recognized quite frequently in public, even getting attention around the world. “I was on top of a little mountain outside Kyoto and a Korean couple came up to me and were saying how much they love the show.” That’s a huge honor, no doubt, but sometimes people take their admiration for him and The Bear too far. “I get a lot of comments. People yell ‘Cousin!’ at me all day.” He added, “Sometimes, you know, you’re just not having a great day. And it’s just like: I’m sorry, man, I don’t have much for you.” Now just imagine how often Jaleel White heard “Did I do thaaaat?” when he was just minding his own!

While Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been making movies and TV for over two decades (can you spot him in The Royal Tenenbaums?), The Bear proved to be just the sort of show he needed for a true breakout. For his turn as “cousin” (sorry!) Richie, he won both a Primetime Emmy and a Screen Actors Guild Award (in the ensemble category), along with earning a Golden Globe nomination. He has also since been cast as The Thing in next year’s MCU entry The Fantastic Four, which will launch Phase Six in July 2025.

The Bear has done remarkably well for itself as a whole, even nabbing the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. There might be a little category confusion there but it’s a huge get for the show and certainly an indication it will garner a number of additional nods when the Emmy nominations are announced next month. It, too, will fire up its third season on June 27th.