The Bear Season 4: Everything We Know

What Do We Know About the fourth season of The Bear? More thank you may think. The FX on Hulu series debuted in 2022 and instantly became one of the most acclaimed television shows. With the third season dropping earlier this year, we have many questions and confidence that we know a lot of what is to come. So, let’s jump in and discuss what we know about the fourth season of The Bear.

Season Four will pick up from the Season Three cliffhanger finale.

After two seasons building towards the opening of the titular restaurant, the third season slowed things down to focus on the main characters dealing with the anxiety of first reviews for their establishment. Sydney (Ayo Edibiri) has an intriguing offer to leave the restaurant and branch out. Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) has yet to reply to his ex-wife’s wedding invitation. At the same time, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has just gotten the first review of his restaurant, which is where the series left us with a massive “To Be Continued” cliffhanger, leaving us with zero doubt that the fourth season will pick up directly from the final scene of season three’s finale.

The main cast are all coming back.

Since the fourth season will continue right where the third left off, expect Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Matty Matheson to all return. The final scene of season three also tells us that Oliver Platt will be back, and I would guarantee more flashbacks with Jon Bernthal will factor into the story.

Many guest stars could come back for new appearances.

The Bear has boasted some amazing guest stars, ranging from Sara Paulson to Jamie Lee Curtis. Season three saw the return of Olivia Colman as Andrea Terry, Will Poulter as Luca, John Mulaney as Stevie, and Joel McHale, with the addition of John Cena as Sammy Fak and Josh Hartnett as Frank. All these actors, as well as Jamie Lee Curtis as Carmy’s mother, will likely return in the next season. That does not rule out more famous faces, so stay tuned for more.

Season Four may already be finished filming.

It was a pretty substantial announcement when The Bear was renewed for its second season. When the third season was renewed and in production, multiple news outlets reported the fourth season was already greenlit. Those sources reported that seasons three and four were being filmed back-to-back due to the busy schedules of award-winning actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, who have been in high demand since the series debuted. There is also the fact that co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach has started production on Marvel Studios’ massively anticipated The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will surely keep his schedule packed for the next several months, if not longer.

Season Four could be the end of the series.

While it may seem strange for a series to end its run while at the top of critical lists and fan watchlists, it is not that far-fetched. AppleTV+ series Ted Lasso ended its run after only three seasons rather than overstay its welcome. The Bear showrunner and creator Christopher Storer has many new projects in development. With his main cast tied up, we could either see a long wait between seasons four and five, or the back-to-back production for the newest season could have been to satisfactorily tie up the tale.

Season Four will likely debut in 2025

The fact that the episodes are already filmed could make you think that FX and Hulu may be planning a stealth release of a second season in 2024, but the odds are unlikely. To maximize fan appetite for The Bear, I anticipate the studio will keep the next season under wraps until next summer when it can capitalize on just enough of a wait for fans to embrace the next season. But this is also uncharted territory as The Bear has never ended with “To Be Continued” on screen, so never count out a surprise early debut.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about Season Four of The Bear and all of your other favorite shows. What do you expect to see in the upcoming season of The Bear? Let us know in the comments, and click like and subscribe to follow all of our latest original videos.