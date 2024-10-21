The Video Archives Podcast announces the date for season 2 as well as a Patreon for full ad-free episodes with aftershows

While fans wait for Tarantino to settle on his tenth and last film, his podcast with Roger Avary returns later this month.

Movie buffs everywhere look forward to Tarantino‘s upcoming season of his film podcast with his past collaborator Roger Avary. Earlier in August, The Video Archives podcast would post on their social media, inviting fans to send in questions in an analog fashion — by postcard. Their post read, “You may have heard rumor that we’re gearing up for Season Two. On instagram, Gala outlined the perfect way to get your question answered: a postcard! Want to send one?” Then, the post provided the address to get your questions to Tarantino and Avary.

Just in time for Halloween, The Video Archives podcast announced the return for season 2 on October 29. Additionally, they have announced that you can find full, ad-free episodes and aftershows on their Patreon. Their post reads, “The store is officially open starting October 29th. Find us over on @Patreon for full, ad-free episodes and The Aftershows. https://patreon.com/videoarchives“

The Video Archives podcast debuted in July 2022, with Tarantino and Avary using the namesake Manhattan Beach, California video store they both worked in – and its inventory, which QT purchased after it closed in 1995 – as direct inspiration. In each episode, the boys comb through the extensive library to analyze and critique any movies they damn well feel like. In other words, don’t expect too many themes: you want to learn more about why Tarantino hates Moonraker, you may as well stick around to get the feel on video nasty Delirium!

The Video Archives Podcast no doubt went through a lot of films, hitting over 70 in its first season. While there were some more popular titles that cinephiles know well, like Straw Dogs, Mikey and Nickey and Dressed to Kill, the fellas also introduced many of us to some truly obscure stuff, like drag racing doc American Nitro, the peculiar and dark Baxter (told from the point of view of a dog) and Soviet romance Amphibian Man, which was The Shape of Water before The Shape of Water. Personally, I would place Amphibian Man, Sergio Corbucci’s Sonny and Jed and the aforementioned Delirium as the best discoveries from the first season, although there is still plenty to comb through.

Quentin Tarantino even took a couple of episodes – that is, nearly three hours – to pay homage to Rick Dalton, his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character who he killed off last year. In his tribute, he covered the career of the fictional character in great detail, something he has talked about expanding on before.