Samuel L. Jackson shows that he can still recite the Ezekiel speech from Pulp Fiction in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary

Jackson pulls out the famous Jules monologue on his social media to celebrate the 30 anniversary of his life-changing performance.

Happy 30th to Pulp Fiction. Quentin Tarantino made a grand entrance with Reservoi r Dogs, but it was 1994’s Pulp Fiction that solidified him as the director to watch with his unique brand of intermingling stories and 70s-inspired aesthetics. For the 30th anniversary, Pulp Fiction is returning to the silver screen in October for special presentations featuring pristine new 35mm prints in select theatres across the U.S. In addition, the film will be released on 4K Ultra HD in a 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition on December 3, 2024, from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Pulp Fiction was such a milestone that not only did it catapult Tarantino’s career immensely, but the film would also become the comeback for John Travolta and it would be the breakout for Samuel L. Jackson. He would be a standout early on in the film with a Bible verse monologue right before executing an unlucky individual. Jackson celebrates the 30th anniversary of his life-changing film with a small video on his Instagram where he shows he can still recite the passage.

“30 years later, the acclaimed and award-winning film continues to thrill new generations of fans with its infinitely quotable dialogue, superb cast, ingenious plot, and chart-topping soundtrack,” reads Paramount’s official press release for the upcoming Pulp Fiction event.

The star-studded cast of Pulp Fiction includes John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Maria de Medeiros, Ving Rhames, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken, and Bruce Willis. Each actor brings something unique to Pulp Fiction, a film known for its whip-smart dialogue, endless quotability, cutting sense of humor, selective gore, social commentary, overwhelming intensity, satisfying needle drops, and an iconic dance sequence that fans love to recreate.

In addition to theatrical screenings, Pulp Fiction will be presented on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray in a new Limited-Edition set that also includes extensive legacy bonus content and access to a Digital copy of the film in a collectible premium slipcase, a new slipcover with pop-up artwork, lobby card reproductions, photography select sheet, and decals. Bonus content is detailed below:

