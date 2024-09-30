Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a theatrical return and 4K Ultra Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

Did someone order a Royale with Cheese? Quentin Tarantino’s classic crime film Pulp Fiction is approaching its 30th anniversary fast, and Paramount aims to celebrate in style! Pulp Fiction is returning to the silver screen in October for special presentations featuring pristine new 35mm prints in select theatres across the U.S. In addition, the film will be released on 4K Ultra HD in a 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition on December 3, 2024, from Paramount Home Entertainment.

“30 years later, the acclaimed and award-winning film continues to thrill new generations of fans with its infinitely quotable dialogue, superb cast, ingenious plot, and chart-topping soundtrack,” reads Paramount’s official press release for the upcoming Pulp Fiction event.

The star-studded cast of Pulp Fiction includes John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Maria de Medeiros, Ving Rhames, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken, and Bruce Willis. Each actor brings something unique to Pulp Fiction, a film known for its whip-smart dialogue, endless quotability, cutting sense of humor, selective gore, social commentary, overwhelming intensity, satisfying needle drops, and an iconic dance sequence that fans love to recreate.

You’ll find a list of participating theaters for Pulp Fiction‘s 30th Anniversary screenings:

Vista (Los Angeles) 10/4 – 10/10

Music Box (IL) 10/6, 10/8, 10/10

Artcraft (IN) 10/6, 10/9

Coolidge (MA) 10/6, 10/9

Alamo South Lamar (TX) 10/1, 10/2

Trylon (MN) 10/3, 10/5, 10/6

Metrograph (NY) 10/4, 10/5, 10/6

Hollywood (OR) 10/10

Plaza (GA) 10/6, 10/7, 10/10

In addition to theatrical screenings, Pulp Fiction will be presented on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray in a new Limited-Edition set that also includes extensive legacy bonus content and access to a Digital copy of the film in a collectible premium slipcase, a new slipcover with pop-up artwork, lobby card reproductions, photography select sheet, and decals. Bonus content is detailed below:

4K Ultra HD

Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

Here are Some Facts on the Fiction

Enhanced Trivia Track

Blu-ray

Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

Here Are Some Facts on the Fiction

Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary

Deleted Scenes

Behind the Scenes Montages

Production Design Featurette

Siskel & Ebert “At the Movies”- The Tarantino Generation

Independent Spirit Awards

Cannes Film Festival – Palme d’Or Acceptance Speech

Charlie Rose Show

Marketing Gallery

o Theatrical Trailers

o TV Spots

o Pulp Fiction Posters

o Academy Award Campaign and Trade Ads

Still Galleries

Enhanced Trivia Track

Soundtrack Chapters

Can you believe it’s been 30 years since Tarantino unleashed Pulp Fiction upon the world? Will you attempt to check out one of the film’s anniversary screenings? Let us know in the comments section below.