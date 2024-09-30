Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a theatrical return and 4K Ultra Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

Did someone order a Royale with Cheese? Quentin Tarantino’s classic crime film Pulp Fiction is approaching its 30th anniversary fast, and Paramount aims to celebrate in style! Pulp Fiction is returning to the silver screen in October for special presentations featuring pristine new 35mm prints in select theatres across the U.S. In addition, the film will be released on 4K Ultra HD in a 30th Anniversary Collector’s Edition on December 3, 2024, from Paramount Home Entertainment.
“30 years later, the acclaimed and award-winning film continues to thrill new generations of fans with its infinitely quotable dialogue, superb cast, ingenious plot, and chart-topping soundtrack,” reads Paramount’s official press release for the upcoming Pulp Fiction event.
The star-studded cast of Pulp Fiction includes John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Maria de Medeiros, Ving Rhames, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette, Christopher Walken, and Bruce Willis. Each actor brings something unique to Pulp Fiction, a film known for its whip-smart dialogue, endless quotability, cutting sense of humor, selective gore, social commentary, overwhelming intensity, satisfying needle drops, and an iconic dance sequence that fans love to recreate.
You’ll find a list of participating theaters for Pulp Fiction‘s 30th Anniversary screenings:
Vista (Los Angeles) 10/4 – 10/10
Music Box (IL) 10/6, 10/8, 10/10
Artcraft (IN) 10/6, 10/9
Coolidge (MA) 10/6, 10/9
Alamo South Lamar (TX) 10/1, 10/2
Trylon (MN) 10/3, 10/5, 10/6
Metrograph (NY) 10/4, 10/5, 10/6
Hollywood (OR) 10/10
Plaza (GA) 10/6, 10/7, 10/10
In addition to theatrical screenings, Pulp Fiction will be presented on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray in a new Limited-Edition set that also includes extensive legacy bonus content and access to a Digital copy of the film in a collectible premium slipcase, a new slipcover with pop-up artwork, lobby card reproductions, photography select sheet, and decals. Bonus content is detailed below:
4K Ultra HD
- Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat
- Here are Some Facts on the Fiction
- Enhanced Trivia Track
Blu-ray
- Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat
- Here Are Some Facts on the Fiction
- Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary
- Deleted Scenes
- Behind the Scenes Montages
- Production Design Featurette
- Siskel & Ebert “At the Movies”- The Tarantino Generation
- Independent Spirit Awards
- Cannes Film Festival – Palme d’Or Acceptance Speech
- Charlie Rose Show
- Marketing Gallery
o Theatrical Trailers
o TV Spots
o Pulp Fiction Posters
o Academy Award Campaign and Trade Ads
- Still Galleries
- Enhanced Trivia Track
- Soundtrack Chapters
Can you believe it’s been 30 years since Tarantino unleashed Pulp Fiction upon the world? Will you attempt to check out one of the film’s anniversary screenings? Let us know in the comments section below.
