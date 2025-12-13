Peter Greene dies: The Pulp Fiction and The Mask character actor was 60

Peter Greene, the actor known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and the Jim Carrey comedy classic The Mask, has passed away. He was 60.

What happened to Peter Greene?

According to Greene’s manager, Gregg Edwards, he was found dead in his Lower East Side apartment in New York City on Friday, Dec. 12, with the New York Daily News being the first to report his death. Edwards told the press that a wellness check was conducted at Greene’s home after people heard music playing in his apartment for over 24 hours. Edwards says he spoke with the actor earlier this week. The reason for Greene’s death remains unknown.

“Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter,” Edwards told NBC News. “But he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold.”

What are some highlights from Greene’s career?

Greene came onto the acting scene in a 1990 episode of the NBC crime drama series Hardball. Two years later, he starred alongside Eddie Falco in the Nick Gomez-directed crime thriller Laws of Gravity. Still, many know Greene from two of his most iconic roles: Zed in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and as the villain Dorian Tyrell in Jim Carrey’s The Mask. Zed is the secondary antagonist in Pulp Fiction, and supposedly Maynard’s brother, the pawn shop owner who held Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis) at gunpoint with a shotgun. In 1994’s The Mask, Greene plays Dorian Tyrell, a mobster and professional killer who worked for Nico, the Mafia chieftain of Edge City. In the film’s third act, Dorian gains possession of the enchanted mask. When he wears it, he becomes a larger-than-life and deadlier version of himself. Greene’s performance in The Mask is outstanding, and it is one of the film’s highlights, alongside Carrey and Cameron Diaz’s unforgettable contributions.

In addition to Pulp Fiction and The Mask, you can catch Peter Greene in 1993’s Clean, Shaven, 1995’s The Usual Suspects, 1999’s Blue Streak, 2001’s Training Day, opposite Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, 2010’s The Bounty Hunter, and more.

“He was one of the best character actors on the planet,” Edwards told Deadline. “He was a good friend who would give you the shirt off his back. He was loved and will be missed.”