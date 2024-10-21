Chris Pratt can’t stand celebrities with “crappy attitudes”

We’ve all heard stories about our favorite stars acting like complete jerks on the set, whether it’s lashing out at cast and crew members or showing up whenever the hell they want because they know cameras won’t roll without them. And we’ve seen them act quite grouchy in public as well, although it’s hard to blame them for wanting to not be bothered every time they leave the house. And if he had his way, Chris Pratt would make sure every prominent celebrity would be pleasant and patient both on the set and with fans.

Appearing at New York Comic Con (via People), Chris Pratt addressed his fellow Hollywood stars, particularly those who turn into primadonnas on the set. “Look, these guys can attest to this, because they’re the same way, like, there’s no room for sh*tty attitudes there. You can’t have a bad…you can’t have a bad attitude in moviemaking, it ruins everything for everyone, and then you don’t last long.” He added, “It sucks when people have a crappy attitude. So when you show up on set, there’s no reason why you should…Like, ‘Oh, are you having a hard time living your dream? Is that tough for you today?’ Like, come on and pull your head out. Have fun.”

Chris Pratt does indeed seem to have as much fun as possible both on and off the set, with co-stars often praising his personality and composure and his fanbase recognizing this in public. Heck, the dude is even patient with TMZ lurkers, to give you an idea of how conscious he is with his persona.

Chris Pratt recently wrapped up his tenure as Star-Lord (or did he…?) and voiced two iconic characters, Mario and Garfield. His next film, The Electric State, will debut on Netflix in March and co-stars Millie Bobby Brown, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, and Giancarlo Esposito, with voices from the likes of Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, Billy Bob Thornton, Brian Cox, and more. No word yet on if Cox was in one of his moods or not…

