The Bear Season 3 trailer opens its doors to controversy, compromise, and catastrophe in a crowded kitchen

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri enter a pact to keep each other in check on their way to the top in The Bear Season 3 trailer.

Yes, Chef! Who’s ready for a main course of drama smothered in a light anxiety sauce? The Bear Season 3 trailer is getting served hot today, with Carmy and the gang taking on their most difficult challenge as they move up the ladder of fine dining establishments. The critically acclaimed Emmy Award-winning comedy series premieres on Thursday, June 27, exclusively on Disney+ in Canada. All ten episodes will be available at the season’s start.

The following synopsis arrives courtesy of the official press release for The Bear Season 3 trailer:

Season three of FX’s “The Bear” follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.

Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.

The Bear also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

In The Bear Season 3 trailer, Carmy and his talented team confront the fast-paced, make-or-break cycle of working a premier dining spot. With so much competition on every street corner, it’s sink or swim for any eatery worth its salt. While Carmy’s lofty expectations for The Bear are admirable, his obsession with becoming the best in the business sabotages his personal life. He’s willing to sacrifice a shot at love to honor his brother’s memory and prove he’s not a failure to the world, but at what cost? Meanwhile, Sydney’s role at the restaurant is more important than ever as she enters a pact to keep Carmy in check throughout his ascension. If you can’t take the heat, stay out of the kitchen, but what choice does anyone have when The Bear’s reputation is at stake?

