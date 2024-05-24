The Bear Season 3 trailer tries to re-fire dishes with a dysfunctional kitchen

Hot off last year’s acclaimed The Iron Claw, Jeremy Allen White returns to his other dysfunctional family in the kitchen with The Bear season 3. FX previously released a first look and a teaser of the upcoming season, which had reportedly been shot back-to-back with season 4 as the cable network gave the drama an early renewal. All episodes of season three will be released on June 27 and will be available to stream on Hulu. FX has now added more spice to the pan as they unveiled a new short trailer for the upcoming madness.

Jeremy Allen White stars in The Bear as an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother’s sandwich shop. The series has proven to be quite the hit. It took home ten awards at the Emmy ceremonies earlier this year, including Best Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jeremy Allen White), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who will be The Thing in the upcoming Fantastic Four), Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Ayo Edebiri), and more.

The official synopsis from FX reads,

“Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.”

Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon join White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach in the series. Christopher Storer, Matheson, Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner and Hiro Murai cook up as the executive producers alongside Courtney Storer, who is also The Bear‘s culinary producer.