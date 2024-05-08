Jeremy Strong in talks to join Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen movie

Attack of the Jeremy’s! Variety reports that Succession star Jeremy Strong is in talks to join Jeremy Allen White in Deliver Me From Nowhere, the upcoming movie revolving around Bruce Springsteen and the making of his iconic album, Nebraska.

Should Strong sign on to the project, he would play Bruce Springsteen’s longtime manager, Jon Landau. 20th Century Studios and Disney will produce and distribute the movie based on Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska by Warren Zanes. Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart) will write and direct with production expected to kick off this fall.

Springsteen and Landau are involved in the project, which will give the project access to Springsteen’s music. “ Warren Zanes’ Deliver Me From Nowhere is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music, ” Landau said. “ Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book – we think he’s the perfect filmmaker for the job. Scott, with Producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson at The Gotham Group, and Scott Stuber are bringing together a superb team to ensure that this project has the vision and soul that have been the hallmark of Bruce’s 55-year career. We’re thrilled to have the wholehearted commitment and support of the entire team at 20th and Disney. “