Deliver Me From Nowhere: Bruce Springsteen movie lands at 20th Century Studios with Jeremy Allen White now in talks to star

It was announced today that 20th Century Studios and Disney will produce and distribute Deliver Me From Nowhere, a movie which chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s iconic 1982 album Nebraska. Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart) will write and direct Deliver Me From Nowhere, with Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) now officially in talks to star as Bruce Springsteen. The project is based on Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska by Warren Zanes and production is expected to kick off this fall.

“ It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many, ” said David Greenbaum, president, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios. “ The deep authenticity of his story is in great hands with my friend Scott Cooper whom I am thrilled to be collaborating with once again. “

Scott Cooper added, “ I once read that Nebraska is an album that moves you to the marrow of your bones. I couldn’t agree more. Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work. Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition. Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit. That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honor with this film. Warren Zanes’ wonderful telling of this chapter in Bruce’s life is ripe for cinematic adaptation. This film has the potential to be a transformative cinematic experience, offering audiences a window into the soul of Bruce Springsteen and the universal truths that bind us all together.”