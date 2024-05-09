Yes, Chef! Jeremy Allen White returns to the kitchen as The Bear Season 3 gets a teaser and premiere date

It’s a big day for bears, as new details for Seth MacFarlane’s Ted and FX’s The Bear dominate the entertainment news cycle. The first teaser for The Bear Season 3 is here, alongside a first-look image and release date for the gourmet goodness coming to Disney+ in Canada on June 27.

In The Bear Season 3 teaser, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) surveys a spotless kitchen while contemplating his next dish and what could go wrong as he turns the page on a new life chapter.

Welcome back, Bear. FX’s The Bear is streaming June 27 on Disney+ Canada. pic.twitter.com/zBOFggmeIF — Disney+ Canada 🇨🇦 (@DisneyPlusCA) May 9, 2024

Here’s the official synopsis for The Bear Season 3 courtesy of Disney+:

Season three of FX’s “The Bear” follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.

Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season, we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.

The half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

There’s nothing more terrifying than not knowing where your next meal will come from, and in The Bear‘s case, the kitchen crew’s next meal could be served on the unemployment line at any moment. With Carmy cracking the whip, team members making more significant moves, and word of mouth about The Bear’s delectable dishes spreading faster than a kettle of soup that’s hit the floor, the next season of this pulse-pounding kitchen drama can’t come soon enough.

Are you excited for The Bear to return on June 27?