Sophie Rundle joins the cast of the Peaky Blinders film to reprise her role as Ada Shelby along with more cast announcements

As more and more cast announcements are made, it is revealed that Ada Shelby will be making an appearance in the new Netflix feature adaptation.

Although the filming of Netflix’s feature film Peaky Blinders had just started, it has steadily been revealed who will be in the cast of the movie. It was recently announced that Stephen Graham will be making an appearance in the movie after having joined the series at the tail-end of its run in season six as Hayden Stagg. It’s not known what his involvement with the movie entails, but nonetheless, Graham says he is “looking forward to seeing the lads again.”

Deadline has revealed that Sophie Rundle — who played the sister of Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby, Ada, on the series — will be reprising her role on the Netflix movie adaptation. When viewers last saw Ada in the series finale, Tommy had handed the reins of the family business to her. It’s also been announced that some more returning names to the cast are Ned Dennehy (Culprits, The Peripheral), who had played Charlie Strong in the BBC show, Packy Lee (Blue Lights), who is known to fans as Johnny Dogs, and Ian Peck (His Dark Materials, Robin Hood) who played Curly on the series. Jay Lycurgo (Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, I May Destroy You), marks his first appearance in this world by joining the film.

The Peaky Blinders movie will bring back the show’s star, Cillian Murphy. Rebecca Ferguson was also announced to be starring opposite Murphy in the movie, along with Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth. The nature of Roth’s, Ferguson’s and Keoghan’s roles have yet to be revealed.

Tom Harper (Heart of Stone) will direct the Peaky Blinders movie for Netflix, marking his return to the franchise. He previously directed the last three episodes of the first season. Series creator Steven Knight has written the screenplay, and production is expected to kick off in Digbeth, England, later this year. Knight is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.