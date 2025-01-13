Climb into the ring with new images and a trailer for Steven Knight’s upcoming series A Thousand Blows

As the anticipated Peaky Blinders movie still has a ways to release, Steven Knight has another show set to hit Hulu next month. A Thousand Blows stars Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham, Francis Lovehall, Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Darci Shaw, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Adam Nagaitis, Gary Lewis, Tom Davis and Robert Glenister. The six-episode series will be streaming on February 21. A new batch of images have made their way online and you can catch the trailer above.

The official synopsis reads,

“Inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends on the run from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Meanwhile the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson, determines to destroy Hezekiah whose ambitions to fight in the West End threatens everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new.”

A Thousand Blows season one is created, written and executive produced by Steven Knight. Starring and executive produced by Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters for Matriarch Productions, Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis for The Story Collective, and Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power Productions. Award-winning broadcaster and historian Professor David Olusoga acts as executive producer on the series with Tom Miller as Series Producer and Barrington Robinson and Jo Johnson as producers. The Original series is executive produced for Disney+ EMEA by Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content.

Knight was reported to also be working on a script for a Rey Skywalker movie, but last year, it was said that Knight left the proposed Star Wars project for undisclosed reasons. This comes long after production was also expected to kick off in 2024 and this delay now pushes the project start date back to sometime this year at the earliest. That development continues to plague Lucasfilm Star Wars film attempts, whereas their television output has been more plentiful. Kathleen Kennedy has seen difficulty trying to get this movie pushing forward along with a Rogue Squadron movie that director Patti Jenkins had exited after creative differences.