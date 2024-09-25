Tim Roth joins the cast of Netflix’s Peaky Blinders movie

Deadline reports that Tim Roth has joined the cast of the Peaky Blinders movie in development for Netflix. The continuation of the acclaimed TV series will feature Cillian Murphy reprising the role of Tommy Shelby, with production set to kick off before the end of the year.

In addition to Tim Roth and Cillian Murphy, the cast of the Peaky Blinders movie also includes Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan. It’s not known who Roth, Ferguson, and Keoghan will play in the movie, but the project is certainly putting together an all-star cast. Plot details are also being kept under wraps, but series creator Steven Knight, who penned the script for the movie, recently said the story is “ set in the Second World War and it’s really good. “

Tom Harper (Heart of Stone) will direct the Peaky Blinders movie for Netflix, marking his return to the franchise. He previously directed the last three episodes of the first season. Knight will co-produce alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.

“ It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me, ” Murphy said in a statement. “ It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans. “

Knight added, “ I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war. “

“ When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive, ” Harper said in his own statement. “ Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix. “