Barry Keoghan is added to the cast of Netflix’s Peaky Blinders movie

The cast of the Peaky Blinders movie is picking up steam as Deadline reveals that Barry Keoghan, from last year’s controversial Saltburn and this year’s more conventional project, Apple TV+’s hit show Masters of the Air, will now be joining Netflix’s Peaky Blinders movie. The film will bring back the show’s star, Cillian Murphy, who’s hot off his Academy Award win for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. It was also recently reported that Rebecca Ferguson will be starring opposite Murphy in the movie.Just like with Ferguson, Keoghan’s role in the project has yet to be revealed.

Tom Harper (Heart of Stone) will direct the Peaky Blinders movie for Netflix, marking his return to the franchise. He previously directed the last three episodes of the first season. Series creator Steven Knight has written the screenplay, and production is expected to kick off in Digbeth, England, later this year. Knight is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Executive producers include Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.

We don’t have plot details at this time, but Knight has confirmed that the story is set during World War II. He has also said, “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.” The movie is said to be a “fitting conclusion” to the TV series, but there “will be other TV shows… that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family.“

Murphy previously provided the following statement: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.“