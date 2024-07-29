Silo gets a season 2 premiere date from AppleTV+

AppleTV+’s hit sci-fi series with an all-star cast has now secured a premiere date for its second season, according to Comingsoon.net. Season 2 of Silo will be starting on the streamer on Friday, November 15. The series will begin premiering weekly on Apple TV+ and will be dropping a new episode every Friday following its premiere until the finale airs on January 17, 2025. The logline for the series reads, “In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.”

Yost had this to say about Silo getting a season 2: “We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life. Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo.“

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, provided the following statement: “It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic Silo quickly become Apple’s number one drama series. As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two.“

The series has an impressive cast that includes Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor Sleep), Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption), David Oyelowo (Selma), Common (John Wick: Chapter 2), and Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation).

Howey began his series in 2011, and attempts to bring those stories to the screen have been coming and going since 2012. Ridley Scott and Steve Zaillian were going to produce a film adaptation for 20th Century Fox. LaToya Morgan was developing a Silo series for AMC. Writer Graham Yost (Speed) is the behind the Apple TV+ Silo series and serves as an executive producer on it alongside Ferguson, Howey, Remi Aubuchon, Fred Golan, Nina Jack, Ingrid Escajeda, and director Morten Tyldum.