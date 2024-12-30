Apple TV+ is offering a free preview of their service this weekend

As the streaming wars continue with Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, Max, Paramount+ and Apple TV+ all vying for viewership supremacy, Apple TV+ is treating audiences in the New Year with a free preview weekend. According to a post on their official social media, Apple TV says, “This weekend, see for yourself. Stream for free Jan 4-5.” The post also features a video that showcases the streamer’s acclaimed original content, including shows like Severance, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso and Shrinking.

Shrinking just wrapped up its second season on Christmas. The first season, from Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence, had already been nominated for a bevy of awards, from the Golden Globes to the Emmys. Our Alex Maidy gave the second season a perfect 10 in his review, saying, “Shrinking continues to thrive as a comedy that is about feeling good as much as it is about just feeling. Emotions and mental health are not always easy topics to handle, and while Ted Lasso found a unique way to deliver positivity through the lens of sports and team camaraderie, Shrinking is a more direct look at the licensed mental health experts in our lives and how their own personal networks of friends and family can help them cope with their own ups and downs. Shrinking is once again one of the year’s best shows, thanks to Jason Segel and Harrison Ford fronting an ensemble that does not have a single weak spot. It is impossible not to like this show or these characters because they reflect our real lives, albeit much funnier.”