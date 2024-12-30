Apple TV+ is offering a free preview of their service this weekend

As the streaming wars continue with Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, Max, Paramount+ and Apple TV+ all vying for viewership supremacy, Apple TV+ is treating audiences in the New Year with a free preview weekend. According to a post on their official social media, Apple TV says, “This weekend, see for yourself. Stream for free Jan 4-5.” The post also features a video that showcases the streamer’s acclaimed original content, including shows like Severance, The Morning Show, Ted Lasso and Shrinking.
Shrinking just wrapped up its second season on Christmas. The first season, from Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence, had already been nominated for a bevy of awards, from the Golden Globes to the Emmys. Our Alex Maidy gave the second season a perfect 10 in his review, saying, “Shrinking continues to thrive as a comedy that is about feeling good as much as it is about just feeling. Emotions and mental health are not always easy topics to handle, and while Ted Lasso found a unique way to deliver positivity through the lens of sports and team camaraderie, Shrinking is a more direct look at the licensed mental health experts in our lives and how their own personal networks of friends and family can help them cope with their own ups and downs. Shrinking is once again one of the year’s best shows, thanks to Jason Segel and Harrison Ford fronting an ensemble that does not have a single weak spot. It is impossible not to like this show or these characters because they reflect our real lives, albeit much funnier.”
The streamer’s sci-fi thriller series, Silo, has also been gaining many accolades and has recently announced that it will be continuing for two more seasons, which will conclude after the fourth. Silo follows the last 10,000 people on Earth as they navigate life in their mile-deep underground home protecting them from the toxic outside world. The catch? No one knows when or why the silo was built and anyone who goes snooping for answers faces fatal consequences. The series has an impressive cast that includes Ferguson (Doctor Sleep), Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption), David Oyelowo (Selma), Common (John Wick: Chapter 2), and Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation). Our Alex Maidy also enjoyed this outing, saying, “I found the expanded scope of this season to be as entertaining as it is sinisterly thrilling. Thanks to a finite endgame in sight for where this story will lead, fans can enjoy this middle chapter as the saga of Silo builds the tension to a breaking point. I expect that by the time everyone reaches this season’s finale, they will eagerly await what comes next. Packed with great turns from Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, and the entire cast, this sophomore season of Silo is a solid continuation.”
