Frasier season 2 announces its premiere date for this fall on Paramount+

Prepare for more tossed salad and scrambled eggs as the good doctor, Frasier Crane, returns to TV screens this fall after a successful showing from its first season. The newest incarnation of Kelsey Grammer’s beloved Cheers spin-off, Fraiser, was hit or miss with devoted fans of the original. However, it still did big for Paramount+ and the series would continue the tradition of Emmy nominations with today’s announcements revealing that the revival received nods for more technical achievements, including Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series.

Sure, the Emmy nominations are no SeaBees. However, the original NBC show was known as the comedy that used to completely shut out Seinfeld from winning an Emmy for a number of years. According to Deadline, Paramount+ has announced that Frasier will be premiering its new season on September 19. Additional new individual episodes will follow weekly on Thursdays in the U.S. and Canada. It was revealed that more familiar faces will be making appearances this season, including Frasier’s KACL peers, Roz, Bulldog and Gil Chesterton. Additionally, Dr. Crane’s old agent, Bebe Glazer, is also set to guest star. And Roz’s daughter Alice will also be stopping by Boston, who will interestingly be played by Grammer’s own daughter, Greer.

Grammer, who serves as an executive producer on the series, made a statement about bringing back these popular characters from the original spin-off, “Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert have made an indelible contribution to television, and I am overjoyed to welcome them back to Frasier and for the opportunity to work together once again.”