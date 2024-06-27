Frasier season 2 will feature the return of the delightfully devilish Bebe Glazer

One of the greatest characters from Frasier is set to make her triumphant return. Variety reports that Harriet Sansom Harris will reprise her role of Bebe Glazer in Frasier season 2, but she won’t be alone. Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) will be joining her as Phoebe, Bebe’s daughter. Doesn’t that just make your blood run cold?

Harris appeared in 11 episodes of the original Frasier series and frequently stole the show. “ Known for her dramatic flair and outrageous Machiavellian maneuvers. Bebe will stop at nothing to get what she wants, ” reads the official description. As for her daughter, Phoebe has “ inherited her mother’s indomitable charm, ” and “ boasts a magnetic personality as well as a taste for the finer things. “

Related Grammer has idea how to get Cheers gang on Frasier revival

Bebe Glazer isn’t the only original series character returning for Frasier season 2, as Peri Gilpin, Dan Butler, and Edward Hibbert are all set to reprise their roles. Gilpin played Roz Doyle, Frasier’s producer at KACL. She also appeared in the season 1 finale of the new series. Butler played Bulldog, the sports host at KACL, and Hibbert played Gil Chesterton, the station’s pompous food critic.

In addition to Kelsey Grammer, Frasier stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David, son of Niles and Daphne. You can check out a review of Frasier from our own Alex Maidy right here.