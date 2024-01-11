Curb Your Enthusiasm releases the trailer for its final season

It’s been quite a run for the 12-season show that spans 24 years. Larry David often defends his Seinfeld finale. He will now try to stick the landing on this show.

HBO has dropped the trailer for season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. While Larry David brought his unique brand of neurotic comedy to Seinfeld, the time has now come to close out his own hit sitcom, which, despite being in its 12th season, will be airing its final go around a whopping 24 years after its debut. The popular comedy earned 51 Emmy nominations throughout its run, winning two for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series for Robert B. Weide and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series for Steven Rasch. Curb’s award nominations and wins extend beyond the Academy, with nods and prizes at the Golden Globes, SAG, DGA, and WGA.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The 10-episode final season continues to see David as an over-the-top version of himself navigating his social and professional life in Hollywood.” The show will also feature its returning cast that includes Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Susie Essman (Broad City), Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders), Richard Lewis (Anything But Love), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers), and Tracey Ullman (Tracey Ullman’s Show).

Larry David confirmed last month that this season would indeed be the closer to the show. In a statement he released, David remarked, “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be — the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, previously said there’s an open invitation to continue the series on HBO. “It’s hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre. Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure.”

Additionally, get a look at some images from the upcoming season with this Vanity Fair exclusive.