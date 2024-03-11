Curb Your Enthusiasm writer Jeff Schaffer reveals how they got Full House’s Lori Loughlin to parody herself

Larry David’s popular HBO sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm is closing the book this season and the final year of the show has been in full swing. This year would also, unfortunately, see the passing of one of the show’s stars and close friend of Larry David, Richard Lewis. As the show makes its final run, it would continue to bring on guest appearances of certain actors to play over-the-top versions of themselves. David would previously have hilarious clashes with famous guest stars like Shaquille O’Neal, Michael J. Fox and the Seinfeld cast. This year brought in Full House star Lori Loughlin as she pokes fun at her college admissions scandal from 2019 (which would also involve Felicity Huffman).

Loughlin uses Larry as a sponsor to enter a country club as she loves to play golf, and hilariously, Loughlin hasn’t learned a thing from her experiences as she keeps cheating. Curb writer Jeff Schaffer explained how the guest spot came about to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “This was an idea that we loved from a writer named Teddy Bressman. But it’s not going to be funny with some sort of thinly veiled surrogate. It only works if we get Lori. So we called her manager up, who loved it, and who then talked to Lori, and she said: ‘I’m in, I’m totally game.’ And she was. She was so great. Everything we threw at her, she was game to do. She makes the episode. I’m so glad she wanted to do it.”