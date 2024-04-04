Larry David would gladly attack Elmo again

Despite apologizing to Elmo for attacking him on television, Larry David said he would do it again if he got the chance.

The list of people that bug Larry David could fill a phone book, but one target of his general disdain for humanity isn’t one we would have expected: Elmo – and he’s not even human! The same week that Elmo began trending for doing a wellness check on his followers, Larry David did what so many wanted to do when Tickle Me Elmo came out. Yes, Larry David assaulted Elmo…and he’d do it again if he had the chance.

When asked about the incident not too long ago on Today – in which Larry David grabbed Elmo’s face and swatted at his father, Louie (who, we have to say, was standing around like a chump while his son was assaulted) – David told Seth Meyers, “Elmo was talking. I was waiting to be interviewed, and Elmo was going on about mental health and I had to listen to every word. And I was going, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, I don’t think I can take another second of this!’ And so I got off my chair and I approached him and I throttled him! I couldn’t take it!…And you know what? I would do it again.”

Larry David comes clean about what went down with Elmo. pic.twitter.com/gLZa7Dx50T — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) February 2, 2024

For what it’s worth, Larry David did apologize to Elmo immediately after the attack, although his clear lack of genuine remorse does make us wonder what it might be like if the two stepped into the ring for a reboot of Celebrity Boxing…

While Larry David has no doubt become public enemy #1 for the Sesame Street gang for his blatant attack on Elmo, he currently has his hands full with the likes of Susie Greene with the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which ends depressingly soon.

To date, Larry David has won two Emmy Awards for Curb Your Enthusiasm, while Elmo himself has zero, as he is ineligible due to his being a Muppet. Still, Kevin Clash did win nine Daytime Emmys for voicing the character, while current portrayer Ryan Dillon also has one.

