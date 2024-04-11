Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly face infinite possibilities and danger in the mind-bending Dark Matter trailer

Joel Edgerton discovers infinite lifetimes that lie beyond a series of doors in a strange place in the twisted Dark Matter trailer.

Have you ever wished you could escape into a different life that’s still your own? What if infinite lifetimes were waiting behind a door, and the hallway goes on forever? Would you step through to see what the other side is like? What is a version of you who wanted your original life would do anything to take it? Joel Edgerton is about to discover what lurks behind a dark door in Apple TV+‘s Dark Matter trailer.

Based on the blockbuster book by New York Times bestselling author Blake Crouch, the new, nine-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, May 8, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through June 26, 2024.

Per today’s official Dark Matter press release:

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night, while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns into a nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Crouch serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner, and writer alongside executive producers Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl for Matt Tolmach Productions. Edgerton also serves as executive producer. “Dark Matter” is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

Joel Edgerton (Boy ErasedThe Gift), Jennifer Connelly (LabyrinthRequiem for a Dream), Alice Braga (PredatorsI Am Legend), Jimmi Simpson (Black MirrorWestworld), Dayo Okeniyi (EmperorHypnotic), and Oakes Fegley (Pete’s DragonThe Goldfinch) lead the cast of Dark Matter.

What do you think about today’s Dark Matter trailer? Would you step through one of the doors? What’s the one thing in your life another version of you would covet? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: Apple TV+
