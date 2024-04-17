Netflix’s Sweet Tooth Season 3 teaser brings Gus and Jepperd’s odyssey to a thriller conclusion this June

As Prime Video’s post-apocalyptic saga Fallout steps out of the vault, Netflix‘s Sweet Tooth will end with a third and final season this summer. On Wednesday, Netflix dropped a Sweet Tooth Season 3 teaser alongside the show’s June 6, 2024, launch date and a gallery of photos. Sweet Tooth tells the story of the young hybrid, Gus (Christian Convery), and his human companion and protector, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together, the duo traverses a wasteland overrun with enemy factions, mad scientists, rabid hybrids, and would-be friends who aid them in their mission to liberate hybrid kind from oppression, experimentation, and servitude.

Here’s the official synopsis for Sweet Tooth Season 3 courtesy of Netflix:

Having defeated General Abbot in the battle at Pubba’s Cabin, Gus (Christian Convery), Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus’s mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. Along the way, they are joined by Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who may have his own dangerous beliefs about Gus and his role in reversing the virus. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran), and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans. As they navigate through perilous terrain, Gus and his group of friends find refuge at the Outpost in Alaska, where they meet a new ensemble of characters, including Siana (Cara Gee) and her hybrid daughter Nuka (Ayazhan Dalabayeva). With the clock to find answers running out, alliances are tested, and destinies intertwine, all leading to a thrilling climax that will determine the fate of humanity and hybrids. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. Warner Bros. Television produces the series.

You can check out images from Sweet Tooth Season 3 below:

Jim Mickle is the showrunner of Sweet Tooth, and executive produces. Speaking about the end of the series in May 2023, Mickle said, “In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell, and in a lot of ways, it takes on its own life. At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going. Season three is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in season one or two.”

