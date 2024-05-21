Sweet Tooth: The final season’s trailer will find a way to end “The Sick”

Netflix and Team Downey have now unveiled the official trailer for the final chapter of the Netflix fantasy series, Sweet Tooth. The final trailer shows the impending struggle Jepperd faces trying to save the hybrids as an extermination of sorts is about to break out. The cast for the final season includes Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Becky, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Amy Seimetz as Gertrude “Birdie” Miller, Rosalind Chao as Helen Zhang, Kelly Marie Tran as Rosie, Cara Gee as Siana, Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka and James Brolin as Narrator.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,

“Having defeated General Abbot in the battle at Pubba’s Cabin, Gus (Christian Convery), Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), Becky (Stefania LaVie Owen), and Wendy (Naledi Murray) embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus’s mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz), who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. Along the way, they are joined by Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who may have his own dangerous beliefs about Gus and his role in reversing the virus. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Kelly Marie Tran), and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans. As they navigate through perilous terrain, Gus and his group of friends find refuge at the Outpost in Alaska, where they meet a new ensemble of characters including Siana (Cara Gee) and her hybrid daughter Nuka (Ayazhan Dalabayeva). With the clock to find answers running out, alliances are tested and destinies intertwine, all leading to a thrilling climax that will determine the fate of humanity and hybrids. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.”

This last season will comprise of eight episodes that will clock in at just under an hour. Team Downey’s Evan Moore joins as an executive producer along with writer/director/showrunner Jim Mickle. Last May, Mickle spoke about the series’ end, stating, “In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell, and in a lot of ways, it takes on its own life. At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going. Season three is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in season one or two.”

The last season is due to stream on June 6.

Sweet Tooth. (L to R) Stefania LaVie Owen as Becky, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Christian Convery as Gus in episode 301 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Matt Klitscher/Netflix © 2024

Sweet Tooth. (L to R) Christian Convery as Gus, Naledi Murray as Wendy in episode 303 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Matt Klitscher/Netflix © 2024

Sweet Tooth. (L to R) Cara Gee as Siana, Ayazhan Dalabayeva as Nuka in episode 301 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Sweet Tooth. (L to R) Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Singh, Christian Convery as Gus in episode 303 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Sweet Tooth. Rosalind Chao as Zhang in episode 303 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024