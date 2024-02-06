Landman: Production begins on the Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan starring Billy Bob Thornton

Just as Yellowstone will end with the hit drama’s fifth season, Taylor Sheridan is teaming up with Billy Bob Thornton (Goliath, Sling Blade, A Simple Plan) for Landman, an original drama series created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Paramount+ announced today that production for Landman is officially underway with a new photo from the set.

In the image, you can see a Landman-branded clapper resting against a wall of rusted barrels. It’s a simple photo with rustic vibes to match Sheridan’s signature entertainment brand. Production is happening in Fort Worth, Texas, with MTV Entertainment Studios producing alongside 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+.

“Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs,” says today’s official press release. “Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown,” the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.”

In addition to Thornton, the series stars Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville) and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia).

Landman is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt, for Texas Monthly, also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.

If you’re concerned about losing Yellowstone, have no fear. Taylor Sheridan’s pact with Paramount+ is as strong as ever. In addition to Landman, Sheridan’s lineup of Paramount+ content includes 1923, 1883, Special Ops: Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Sheridan’s Special Ops: Lioness has tapped Zoe Saldaña to star. Nicole Kidman is executive producing alongside others for the series. Per Deadline, Lioness is based on “a real-life CIA program and follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. Saldaña stars as Joe, a strong-willed, hard-nosed station chief of the CIA’s Lioness Program who is tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world’s most dangerous terrorists.”

Lioness will be executive produced by Sheridan, Glasser, Burkle, Yari, and Hutkin alongside Kidman via her production company Blossom Films, Saldaña, Kosinski, and Jill Wagner and showrunner Tom Brady. Production will roar to life in June.

Are you excited about Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace’s Landman? Billy Bob Thornton feels like the perfect actor to join Sheridan’s universe, does he not? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.