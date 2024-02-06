Landman: Production begins on the Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan starring Billy Bob Thornton

Production for the Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace drama series Landman, starring Billy Bob Thornton, enters production.

By
Landman, Billy Bob Thornton, Paramount+, series, Taylor Sheridan

Just as Yellowstone will end with the hit drama’s fifth season, Taylor Sheridan is teaming up with Billy Bob Thornton (GoliathSling BladeA Simple Plan) for Landman, an original drama series created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Paramount+ announced today that production for Landman is officially underway with a new photo from the set.

In the image, you can see a Landman-branded clapper resting against a wall of rusted barrels. It’s a simple photo with rustic vibes to match Sheridan’s signature entertainment brand. Production is happening in Fort Worth, Texas, with MTV Entertainment Studios producing alongside 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+.

“Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs,” says today’s official press release. “Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown,” the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.”

Landman, production, Taylor Sheridan, Paramount+, Billy Bob Thornton

In addition to Thornton, the series stars Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville) and Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia). 

Landman is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt, for Texas Monthly, also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.

If you’re concerned about losing Yellowstone, have no fear. Taylor Sheridan’s pact with Paramount+ is as strong as ever. In addition to Landman, Sheridan’s lineup of Paramount+ content includes 19231883Special Ops: LionessMayor of KingstownTulsa King, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Sheridan’s Special Ops: Lioness has tapped Zoe Saldaña to star. Nicole Kidman is executive producing alongside others for the series. Per DeadlineLioness is based on “a real-life CIA program and follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. Saldaña stars as Joe, a strong-willed, hard-nosed station chief of the CIA’s Lioness Program who is tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world’s most dangerous terrorists.”

Lioness will be executive produced by Sheridan, Glasser, Burkle, Yari, and Hutkin alongside Kidman via her production company Blossom Films, Saldaña, Kosinski, and Jill Wagner and showrunner Tom Brady. Production will roar to life in June.

Are you excited about Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace’s Landman? Billy Bob Thornton feels like the perfect actor to join Sheridan’s universe, does he not? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Tags:
icon More TV News
The Terror, season 3
The Terror returning for season 3 at AMC after five year break
Landman: Production begins on the Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan starring Billy Bob Thornton
Wonder Man: A crew member has died on the set of the Marvel Studios series starring Yahya Abdul Mateen II
department q, matthew goode, kelly macdonald
Department Q casts Matthew Goode & Kelly Macdonald along with others for the Netflix series
View All

About the Author

8029 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Billy Bob Thornton News

Latest TV News

Load more articles