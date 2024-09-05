Landman: The new trailer from Paramount+’s upcoming Taylor Sheridan series shows the perils of the oil business

Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm and Demi Moore star in the trailer for the new cutthroat television show from Taylor Sheridan.

Strap in for the new gritty thriller series from Paramount’s golden boy, Taylor Sheridan. The television guru is premiering a new trailer for his upcoming drama, which will be tackling the cutthroat world of the oil business. As per usual, his new series also sports an impressive cast.

Paramount+ today debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated new original series, LANDMAN, starring Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton. The drama will premiere on Sunday, November 17, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets where the service is available. The series will launch with two episodes and subsequent episodes of the 10-episode first season will be available every Sunday. Co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, LANDMAN is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+.

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

In addition to Thornton, the series stars Ali Larter (The Last Victim), Michelle Randolph (1923), Jacob Lofland (Joker 2), Kayla Wallace (When Calls the Heart), James Jordan (Yellowstone), Mark Collie (Nashville), Paulina Chávez (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia), and Demi Moore (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans). Jon Hamm (Mad Men) will star in a recurring guest role with Andy Garcia (Expendables franchise) and Michael Peña (End of Watch) also serving as guest stars.

LANDMAN is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer. LANDMAN is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The series is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1923, 1883, LIONESS, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, TULSA KING and LAWMEN: BASS REEVES.