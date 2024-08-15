The Tulsa King Season 2 trailer finds Sylvester Stallone entering a territorial dispute with Neal McDonough and Frank Grillo

Sylvester Stallone, Neal McDonough, and Frank Grillo wage war for territory, control, and pride in Paramount+’s Tulsa King Season 2 trailer.

The wait to reconnect with Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) is almost over as Paramount+ debuts the Tulsa King Season 2 trailer, teasing a territorial dispute that could send shockwaves throughout Oklahoma. Alongside today’s intense trailer, Paramount+ announced that Grammy-nominated country star Jell Roll will cameo in the upcoming season. The new preview features a sneak peek at Jelly Roll’s unreleased song “Get By” from his upcoming sophomore album. Tulsa King Season 2 gets rough on Sunday, September 15, in the U.S. and internationally.

Here’s the official synopsis for Tulsa King Season 2 courtesy of Paramount+:

In season two, Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.

Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany star alongside Stallone as primary characters. Neil McDonough plays the powerful and highly territorial businessman Cal Thresher, and Frank Grillo plays Bill Bevilaqua, a Kansas City mobster interested in Tulsa.

Tulsa King is part of Taylor Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the upcoming Landman, and the forthcoming second seasons of Lioness and 1923.

In Paramount’s Tulsa King Season 2 trailer, Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi finds his progress in Tulsa hindered after exiting prison. Determined to get the band back together, Manfredi assembles his crew to rebuild their hold on Tulsa and establish businesses that could find them running things from a legitimately. Looking to cramp The General’s style and claim the territory for themselves are Cal Thresher (McDonough) and Bill Bevilaqua (Grillo), who’d instead rearrange Manfredi’s face than share any of the spoils with their competition.

What do you think about Paramount’s Tulsa King Season 2 trailer? Are you excited about the show’s return on Sunday, September 15? Let us know in the comments section below.

