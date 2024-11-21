Tulsa King: Sylvester Stallone making deal to return for two more seasons

The first two seasons of Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King have been a massive success for Paramount+. Although the series hasn’t been officially renewed yet, Deadline says Stallone is in the midst of making a new deal that will lead to season 3 and season 4 of the crime drama. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the series will conclude with season 4, as Deadline states that it could go beyond and even spawn spinoffs like Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone franchise.

The report also states that Stallone will likely be getting a raise for the new seasons. He was paid roughly $750,000 per episode for the first season, which was bumped up to $1.5 million per episode for the second.

The actor actually let it slip that the team was already working on Tulsa King season 3 shortly after the second season’s debut. “ I am elated and so proud of our cast because our show has gone up 75% over last year which is unheard of, and Season 2 got 100% on ROTTEN TOMATOES! ” Stallone said. “ Also it’s the Second most popular show in the WORLD across all streaming services! Thank you so much and we are working on the third season at this moment. ”

The official synopsis for Tulsa King season 2: “ Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York. ”