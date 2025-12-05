Taylor Sheridan’s Landman strikes it rich with a Season 3 renewal

Before everyone clocks out for the weekend, Paramount+ is pumping some exciting news through the pipeline for fans of Taylor Sheridan‘s Landman. Today, the network announced that Landman is getting a Season 3 renewal after breaking viewing records on Paramount+. The second season of Landman premiered on Sunday, November 16th, and is expected to be a top-three series among all original content the week of November 17th and a top-two series for the week of November 24th, according to Nielsen preliminary data.

How many people watched the premiere of Landman Season 2?

From co-creator Taylor Sheridan, Season 2 also set viewership records for Paramount+, achieving over 9.2 million streaming views for its premiere episode in the first two days on the service. Views increased by +262% from the first season premiere, making it the most-watched premiere for any original series for Paramount+.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman stars Oscar-winning Billy Bob Thornton, Oscar-nominated Demi Moore, Oscar-nominee Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, and Oscar-nominee Sam Elliot, with additional castmates including Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

What happens in Landman Season 2?

In Landman Season 2, oil rises from the earth, but so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.

Who produces Landman?

Landman is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios, and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions. Executive producers include Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer.

Taylor Sheridan and his fellow creatives have tapped into something special for Landman to continue dominating the charts as it has. As Sheridan’s universe of shows continues to grow, we’re excited to follow Tommy Norris into his next dilemma and watch him solve the problem by the skin of his teeth.

